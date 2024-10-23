AACSU Members Stage Protest in Golaghat Demanding Autonomous Council and ST Status for Chutia Community

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: The members of All Assam Chutia Students’ Union (AACSU) of Golaghat district committee carried out massive protest at Golaghat town on Tuesday demanding autonomous council and ST status to Chutia community.

Several anti-BJP slogans were yelled by the demonstrators. During the event, Mohen Bora, the president of the organization's central committee, criticized the government and urged the chief minister to publicly state whether or not the community should be granted tribal status. He said that in the name of granting tribal status, the Centre and the state governments have repeatedly resorted to cheating and falsehood. He said cheating and lying will not be tolerated this time for any reason.

The group stated that it is prepared to do whatever it takes to remove the BJP government from power in the 2026 assembly elections if the chief minister's drama in the name of tribalization does not end quickly and the long-standing issue is not granted tribal status within the next six months.The organisation also mentioned planning to build a sustained mass movement till tribal status is granted to the community. The act of keeping the Chutia people out of the system of autonomy is termed as very unfortunate. The Chief Minister never delivered on his pledge to the community.

They demanded that the promise of autonomy be implemented at the earliest and said that if necessary measures are not taken for the preservation and beautification of the ancient monuments of the historic Chutia kingdom at the earliest, it will suffer. All Assam Chutia Students’ Union Advisor Madhumodhab Saikia, working president of Chutia Jati Mahila Sammelan, Kumkum Bora, former chairman of Chutia Development Council of Assam Jiten Saikia, Chutia Youth Parishad, general secretary of Golaghat District Committee Mridu Jyoti Bora, president of Golaghat District Committee of Chutia Jati Yuva Sammelan Ramen Bora and many other dignitaries participated in the programme.

