Assam: Class XI Online Registration Portal Opens for 2026-27 Academic Session

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has opened its online registration portal for Class XI students for the academic session 2026-27. The registration process began on October 8 and will close on November 7, 2026.

According to a notification issued by ASSEB, Division-II, heads of all affiliated institutions have been asked to complete the registration process within the stipulated deadline. Institutions and students can access the portal at https://assebregistration.ahseconline.in/ or visit the official website at https://ahsec.assam.gov.in/ for further details.

The board has instructed principals to register only those students who have passed the HSLC or an equivalent examination from boards listed on the registration portal. Students migrating from other boards will have to submit their original Migration Certificate along with the prescribed fee and statement.

The notification also makes it clear that students who were barred from attending classes over forged Class X pass certificates allegedly issued in the name of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) must not be registered, as communicated in an earlier letter dated September 5, 2026.

The registration fee has been fixed at Rs. 250 per student, while migrated students will have to pay an additional eligibility fee of Rs. 300. Applicable bank charges will be extra. Affiliated institutions will also have to pay an affiliation renewal fee of Rs. 1,000 each, which will not be charged to students.

The board has directed institutions to retain duly signed registration checklists from students. It has also clarified that no offline registration form will be accepted after the deadline.

For payments made through bank challans, the amount must be deposited on or before the expiry date mentioned in the challan. The board has urged all concerned institutions to complete the registration and payment formalities within the prescribed period to avoid last-minute difficulties.

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