ASSEB Announces Special HS Exam for 2027 with Revised Guidelines

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will conduct a special Higher Secondary (HS) final exam, in addition to the HS Final Examination, 2027.

This was stated in a notification issued by ASSEB), Division-II, which included detailed guidelines for the HS Final Examination 2027, besides eligibility criteria, passing requirements, evaluation procedures and provisions for the Special HS Final Examination.

According to the notification, the HS Final Examination 2027 will be conducted in March-April next year, while the online form fill-up process is scheduled to begin in November 2026.

The board has stated that only regular candidates will be eligible to appear in the examination. These include students registered in the 2025-26 academic session who appeared in the HS First Year Examination 2026, as well as students admitted through the SUJOG portal in 2026.

Students who failed the HS final exam between 2022 and 2026, and subsequently took readmission in HS second year through the SUJOG portal in 2026 will also be eligible to appear in the 2027 examination. Their previous subject combinations will be restructured into six compulsory subjects wherever necessary, in accordance with the academic regulations.

As per the guidelines, candidates must appear in all six subjects mentioned on their admit cards and secure at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate across the six subjects. However, a candidate who fails in one subject but secures the required aggregate of 33 per cent will be declared passed for certification purposes, with the subject in which the candidate scores the lowest marks being reflected as the sixth subject.

For subjects involving practical or project examinations, candidates must secure at least 33 per cent marks separately in both theory and practical/project components. Candidates remaining absent in even one subject mentioned on their admit cards will be declared failed.

The final result of successful candidates will be calculated based on their marks in the best five subjects out of six.

The grade for General Studies will be determined by students' performance in the Class XII half-yearly examination, based on question papers prepared by the District Level Internal Examination Committees (DLIEC). Institutions will enter the grades on the examination form-fill-up portal, and the awarded grades will appear on the HS Final Examination 2027 certificate-cum-marksheet.

Special HS final exam within two months

The ASSEB also announced that the Special HS Final Examination 2027 will be conducted within two months of the declaration of the regular examination results. The form-fill-up process will begin immediately after the results are declared.

Regular candidates who pass the HS Final Examination 2027 but seek improvement, who fail, and who remain absent in a maximum of two subjects will be eligible to appear in the special examination.

Candidates who obtained compartmental results in the HS Final Examination 2026 may appear in the special examination for improvement, provided they have not taken readmission through the SUJOG portal. Under the compartment scheme, they may choose to appear in all subjects or only in the specified compartmental subject.

Eligible candidates from the 2027 examination may opt to appear in all subjects or only in the subjects they wish to improve. The better of the two marks obtained will be reflected in the certificate-cum-marksheet.

Candidates who remain absent in more than two subjects in the regular HS Final Examination 2027 may not be eligible for the special examination.

The board has clarified that the syllabus and passing criteria for candidates seeking improvement after appearing in the 2026 examination will remain the same as those applicable to the HS Final Examination 2026. For candidates appearing in the regular 2027 examination, the corresponding 2027 syllabus and passing criteria will apply.

No separate practical or project examinations will be conducted for the Special HS final exam. Marks obtained in the practical and project components during the previous HS Final Examination will be carried forward.

Half-yearly exam attendance mandatory

In another important provision, the board has stated that students must have appeared in both theory and practical components of the half-yearly examination to be eligible for the HS final exam.

Institutions have also been directed to enter the marks obtained by each student in theory and practical examinations on the designated mark-entry portal.

The notification has been issued in continuation of the board's earlier notifications concerning the academic regulations for the secondary course covering Classes XI and XII, with the objective of ensuring clarity and uniformity in their implementation.

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