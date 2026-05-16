Assam Clinches Three Honours at National Panchayat Awards 2025

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GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has announced the winners of the National Panchayat Awards 2025, with Assam securing three national honours under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar and the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar. The award distribution ceremony will be held on 3 June 2026 in New Delhi.

Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, Assam received awards in the categories of Clean and Green Panchayat and Self-Sufficient Infrastructure in Panchayat. Jumarmur Gram Panchayat in Nagaon district secured the second position (joint) in the Clean and Green Panchayat category with an award amount of Rs 37.50 lakh. Hoogrijan Gram Panchayat in Dibrugarh district received the second position in the Self-Sufficient Infrastructure in Panchayat category with an award amount of Rs 75 lakh. In addition, New Napam Gram Panchayat in Sonitpur district secured the first position under the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar for Best Gram Panchayat, with an award amount of Rs 1.50 crore.

Jumarmur Gram Panchayat, with a population of 6,032 across 1,245 households, implemented decentralised solid and liquid waste management systems covering all wards, established segregation and composting mechanisms, and carried out plantation drives across public spaces and roadsides. The panchayat achieved ODF Plus status, ensured universal household sanitation coverage, conducted regular cleanliness drives, and encouraged community participation through self-help groups and youth organisations.

Hoogrijan Gram Panchayat, with a population of 4,512 across 1,038 households, strengthened rural infrastructure through the construction of all-weather roads, public buildings, drainage systems, community assets, and digital service facilities. The panchayat also improved internet-enabled citizen service delivery, expanded street lighting coverage, enhanced connectivity, and implemented convergence-based infrastructure projects.

New Napam Gram Panchayat was ranked first nationally under the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar category, recognising its overall excellence in governance, grassroots planning, public service delivery, rural infrastructure development, social inclusion, environmental sustainability, and effective implementation of flagship schemes.

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