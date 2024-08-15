Assam: CM dedicates part of beautification project of Nabagraha Crematorium

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Nabagraha Crematorium on Wednesday and dedicated a part of the redevelopment and beautification project, including five chitas, at the premises of the crematorium to the public.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the ongoing redevelopment and beautification work being undertaken at the crematorium. The entire project is being carried out in three phases, which also include the state funeral arena. CM Sarma directed the PWD, the executing agency, to ensure completion of the project within the stipulated timeframe. He also said that funds will not be a constraint, and all necessary steps will be taken to see the project through to its conclusion.

CM Sarma also inspected the progress of the Gopinath Bordoloi Memorial adjacent to the Nabagraha Crematorium and assured all assistance to complete the project in accordance with the family’s wishes.

Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMC Commissioner Megha Nidhi Dahal, and a host of other functionaries were present on the occasion, stated a press release.

