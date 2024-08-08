Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hands over rubber boats to Forest Protection Force

GUWAHATI: In a bid to empower the Forest Protection Force personnel, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed over 20 inflatable rubber boats to Kaziranga National Park authority at a function held at Bagori Range in Kaziranga National Park on Wednesday.

During the Chief Minister’s review meeting on the safety of Kaziranga National Park in June, the personnel of Forest Protection Force made a request for new patrol boats to have surveillance on any purported attempt of poaching and encroachment and take steps for checking the menace. In view of the request, the boats have been delivered in less than 60 days.

Later, Chief Minister Sarma visited Hatimura Embankment breach point at Kaliabor and took stock of the repair and restoration work. He expressed satisfaction at the pace at which repair work at the breach point has been accomplished and said that embankment breach at Hatimura has been closed in 26 days. The team engaged in the repair work, worked day and night to overcome operational challenges and complexities posed by strong water current. He further said that as on day, all embankment breaches in Assam are closed, stated a press release.

