Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presents State Teacher Awards 2024 in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the State Teacher Awards 2024 to 13 school teachers for their outstanding contribution in the field of education during the Teacher’s Day programme at the Rang Ghar auditorium in Dibrugarh University on Thursday.

The teachers awarded were Beauty Lekharu Saikia, Moni Dutta, Kalpana Gogoi, Prasanta Kumar Mahanta, Minu Rani Borah, Ripunjay Bordoloi, Hiren Kumar Das, Hiren Kumar Neog, Nakul Chutia, Atanu Choudhury, Riju Rekha Devi, Sangita Devi and Lohit Chetia. The Chief Minister praised the awardees for their dedication and hard work in shaping the future of the students.

In addition to presenting the State Teacher Awards, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Girls’ Hostel at Dibrugarh University, a project funded under the Pradhan Mantri Ucchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) MERU grant. The ceremony was attended by state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Jiten Hazarika, Registrar Paramananda Sonowal and others.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also launched the Pradhan Mantri Ucchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme, which is designed to enhance the higher education system in Assam. The scheme aims to improve infrastructure, faculty development and research initiatives in colleges and universities across the state.

During the event, the Chief Minister lauded the principals of colleges that have been granted ‘Autonomous’ status by the UGC, as well as A++ and A+ rated colleges. He also felicitated the college teachers who have secured patents, acknowledging their contribution to academic research and innovation in the region.

Earlier in the day, Sarma participated in the Bhoomi pujan ceremony for an ISKCON temple in Dibrugarh, laying its foundation stone on a plot of land spanning three bighas. Speaking to reporters, he expressed his gratitude for being a part of the ceremony.

“I am fortunate to take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of ISKCON temple in Dibrugarh. Very soon the Mandir will be come up in Dibrugarh,” the Chief Minister said.

