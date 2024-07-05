Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects flood-affected areas of Pandu in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited Shiv Mandir sluice gate, BBC Colony from Pandu Port road and Pandunath Devalaya sluice gate in the city to take stock of the flood situation. The area is inundated due to the rising waters of the Brahmaputra River. The Chief Minister, during the visit, took stock of the problems faced by the people and the steps taken to address them.

The Chief Minister inspected the drains along the Pandu Port road and directed the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority to take appropriate measures to drain the water accumulated there. He then visited the sluice gate at BBC Colony on Pandu Port Road as well as the Pandunath Devalaya sluice gate. As there is no guard wall at the Pandunath Devalaya sluice gate, the flood waters of the Brahmaputra have inundated some areas. The Chief Minister directed the Water Resources Department to construct the guard wall as soon as possible.

While talking to the media, the Chief Minister said that appropriate steps will be taken to resolve the flood problem in these areas. He said the Water Resources Department and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority have been directed to address the issues causing flood in the area including the construction of a sluice gate. The Chief Minister said the water level of the Brahmaputra is expected to decrease from today.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Kamrup Metro DC Sumit Sattawan, senior officials of Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, Water Resources and other concerned departments were present during the visit of the Chief Minister.

