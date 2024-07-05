Assam: No let-up in flood situation; people’s suffering continues in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There has been no let-up in the state's flood situation, although the water levels of some rivers are showing a receding trend. Thousands of people are still taking shelter in relief camps, hundreds are living in temporary shelters on embankments or roads, and many are stranded in their own homes amid the flood waters for refusing to leave their houses and possessions.

On Thursday, the rivers flowing above the danger level are Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Dikhow, Disang, Dhansiri, Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara. There are 29 affected districts and 3208 villages. The population affected has been placed at 16 lakh. The death toll has now reached 52.

From today, everyone, from ministers to the Chief Minister and the Governor, has headed to the various districts to take stock of the flood situation firsthand. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Majuli and the xatras situated on the river island on Thursday. He sought suggestions from the xatradhikars at the many xatras.

A major problem for the district administrations is providing rations and other relief materials, as per the relief manual, to inmates at the relief camps. Due to a shortage of manpower and communication issues, the delivery of relief has been affected. Allegations have surfaced about a lack of relief materials like baby food, sufficient drinking water, and fodder for livestock, among others.

Official sources said that the distribution of relief materials has been handed over to the DCs, who are now overburdened as they have to attend to visiting dignitaries, make assessments of flood damage, assure the rescue of marooned people, et al. Relief for inmates at relief camps numbering around 25,000 is not a big problem. The issue lies with the distribution of relief to non-camp inmates, who are more than 3 lakh in number. It is not an easy task for the DC offices, as they are hampered by a lack of roads damaged by the floods and submerged embankments.

Sources also said that people not leaving their flooded homes is another big problem. Officially, they cannot be provided with relief materials. But these people, numbering over a lakh, will not survive if they are not provided essential relief like rations and drinking water.

Till now, a total of 11 lakh livestock has been affected by the floods, including poultry. The main issue is fodder for the animals, big or small. The logistics involved in the transportation of animal fodder, where available, are simply not viable, posing a roadblock to its distribution.

