Assam CM launches ‘Shraddhanjali Scheme’ to ensure dignified transportation of mortal remains

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma launched ‘Shraddhanjali Scheme’, at a function held at Lok Sabha Bhawan on Monday. Shraddhanjali is a special scheme of the Government of Assam with an aim to provide complete assistance for the dignified and respectful transportation of mortal remains of deceased domiciled residents from anywhere in India back to Assam.

It may be noted that the State Cabinet approved the ‘Shraddhanjali Scheme’ for the Government to facilitate an easy, lawful and coordinated transportation of dead bodies who are of the domicile of the state of Assam from other states to Assam. The scheme will be implemented by the Special Branch (SB) of Assam Police. Families or individuals seeking assistance can report such death cases through the police control room helpline number 112, the Special Branch Control Room number 0361-2381511, the Sewa Setu Portal or WhatsApp at +91 91810-14888.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that ‘Shraddhanjali Scheme’ is a humanitarian initiative by the Assam government to cover the full cost of repatriating the mortal remains of Assamese youth who die while working or studying in other Indian states. The scheme, approved by the Assam cabinet on June 22, 2025, has been officially launched on October 6, 2025, to ease the financial and logistical burden on bereaved families.

Dr. Sarma said that even before the formal launch of Shraddhanjali Scheme, his government was extending this service informally, and so far, the mortal remains of 24 individuals have been brought back to the state with full honour this year. However, with the launch of the scheme, the service becomes fully institutionalized. He also said that the scheme will cover students pursuing education in colleges and universities or other institutions outside Assam, as well as the youth engaged in low-income jobs outside the state. In case of death of such individuals, their families or acquaintances may contact the Government of Assam through designated helpline numbers. The Chief Minister added that information can also be conveyed to the Chief Secretary or the Chief Minister’s Office directly.

Dr. Sarma explained that deaths generally happen naturally and unnaturally. The scheme is also designed to ensure that in cases of unnatural deaths of persons outside the state of Assam, the Special Branch of Assam Police will provide necessary legal and procedural assistance to the affected families. When required, designated police officers from Assam will travel to the concerned state to ensure the dignified repatriation of the mortal remains. Dr. Sarma observed that among the various initiatives undertaken by the government, ‘Shraddhanjali’ is one of the most significant humanitarian measures.

Highlighting the financial challenges faced by families in such circumstances, he said that bringing back a body from another state usually costs around Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000, making it difficult for many parents to see their loved one for the last time. The ‘Shraddhanjali’ scheme, therefore, seeks to provide emotional and practical support to such bereaved families. He expressed gratitude to the Special Branch of Assam Police for implementing the scheme and appealed to the media to widely publicize the helpline numbers so that people can avail assistance during emergencies.

It may be noted that the policy will not apply to affluent sections of society. The scheme will be applicable primarily for youth engaged in low paying jobs outside the state, along with those who have died in special circumstances, such as murder and accidents. The scheme will not include cases of death during medical treatments outside the state. SB, Assam Police will be the Nodal Agency, wherein a DIG level officer will remain the Nodal Officer to ensure that bodies of residents of Assam are brought back with respect. Once such information is received, SB will assess whether the family is in a position to bring back the dead body, or whether government assistance is required.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta, Environment and Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and several senior government officials, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam CM Announces ₹564 Cr Silchar Flyover Project