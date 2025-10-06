Assam CM Announces ₹564-Cr Flyover Project for Silchar’s NH-306

Out of the total project cost, ₹100 crore has been earmarked exclusively for land acquisition, reflecting the government’s commitment to expedite groundwork and ensure timely execution.

Speaking at the announcement, CM Sarma said, “This project is not just about concrete and steel, it's about connecting people, enabling education and healthcare access, and driving the economic engine of Barak Valley forward.”

Local residents and stakeholders have welcomed the announcement, expressing hope that the flyover will transform daily commuting and support regional development.

Construction is expected to commence soon, with the state government pushing for swift clearances and coordination with national agencies.

This landmark initiative underlines the Assam government’s broader vision of infrastructure-led growth, especially in underserved and strategically important regions like Silchar.