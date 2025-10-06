Assam CM Announces ₹564-Cr Flyover Project for Silchar’s NH-306

Guwahati: In a major infrastructure push, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a ₹564-crore elevated corridor project on National Highway-306 in Silchar. The 3.5-km flyover will stretch from Truck Road Capital Point to Rangirkhiri Point, aiming to decongest one of the city’s busiest routes.
The elevated corridor is strategically designed to ease traffic flow on the crucial stretch that connects Silchar Medical College, NIT Silchar, and Assam University, three premier institutions that witness daily traffic snarls. With rising vehicular pressure and growing urban development, the project is expected to bring significant relief to commuters, students, and emergency services.
Out of the total project cost, ₹100 crore has been earmarked exclusively for land acquisition, reflecting the government’s commitment to expedite groundwork and ensure timely execution.
Speaking at the announcement, CM Sarma said, “This project is not just about concrete and steel, it's about connecting people, enabling education and healthcare access, and driving the economic engine of Barak Valley forward.”
Local residents and stakeholders have welcomed the announcement, expressing hope that the flyover will transform daily commuting and support regional development.
Construction is expected to commence soon, with the state government pushing for swift clearances and coordination with national agencies.
This landmark initiative underlines the Assam government’s broader vision of infrastructure-led growth, especially in underserved and strategically important regions like Silchar.