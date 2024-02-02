Assam CM lays foundation stone of flyover connecting Lal Ganesh with Cycle Factory

GUWAHATI: Taking another giant leap forward towards resolving the existing traffic woes within the Guwahati metropolitan district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today laid the foundation stone for the construction of a flyover with a project cost of Rs 376 crore over Garbhanga Road connecting Cycle Factory with Lal Ganesh, measuring 2.84 kilometres in length and 12 metres in width. He also inaugurated a total of 24 public toilets, 31 community halls, 17 cremation grounds, and two cemeteries extending across various wards of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

Speaking at the official ceremony organised at Lal Ganesh locality in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that the new flyover over Garbhanga Road, on its completion, will contribute greatly towards easing traffic congestion near Lal Ganesh and Cycle Factory, areas that witness the busiest traffic during peak hours of the day. He stated that the government aims to complete the Lal Ganesh-Cycle Factory flyover construction process within a period of less than three years. The Chief Minister further said the new flyover will aid in smooth traffic flow during the hosting of international cricket matches, Indian Premier League matches, and cultural nites, among others, at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium at Barshapara.

He said the Guwahati Municipal Corporation has been making relentless efforts to resolve issues related to a lack of public amenities within the largest city in northeast India. He appealed to the members of the general public to extend their helping hands in the maintenance of the public toilets, burial grounds, crematorium, and community halls that were inaugurated today. The Chief Minister promised a greater number of such facilities within Guwahati city for the benefit of the public in the days to come.

The Chief Minister said the current government is focused on providing a major facelift to Guwahati. Numerous public infrastructure projects, such as the flyovers at Super Market, Zoo Road, and Maligaon that were inaugurated in the past three years, are manifestations of the current government’s commitments towards the residents of the Guwahati metropolitan district, he added. On February 28, the government intends to inaugurate the Bhootnath-Lachit Ghat stretch of the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge over the river Brahmaputra, he said, adding that in November or December, the entire Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge would be opened to the public. He also spoke about many other ongoing and upcoming Guwahati-centric projects, such as Brahmaputra riverfront development, public parks, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), streetlight installation, etc. The Chief Minister further stated that by 2026, he wishes to see all diesel and other fossil-fuel-run buses off the road in Guwahati and only electric or green buses plying on the roads within the city limits. Also, Rs 300 crore has been allocated for the completion of water supply projects in areas that have yet to receive water supply, and a new agency has been roped in for the purpose, he added. He further said the North Guwahati water supply project would be completed in a few days.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his scheduled visit on February 4, will launch several projects within Guwahati. He requested that the residents of the city be present at the public meeting to be addressed by the Prime Minister that day.

Chief Executive of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, Members of Legislative Assembly Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Atul Bora, Mayor of GMC Mrigen Sarania, Commissioner of Police of Guwahati Diganta Barah, and a host of dignitaries were also present, a press release said.