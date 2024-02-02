Ahom rule is a glorious chapter of Assam history: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Bhumi pujan for Rang Ghar beautification performed

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma performed bhumi pujan for the Rang Ghar Beautification Project at a programme held in Sivasagar on Thursday.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the project on April 14, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Rang Ghar is Asia's oldest surviving amphitheatre, which lies at the heart of Assam's culture and civilization. He said that the 600-year-old Ahom Rule was a glorious era for Assam.

Rangpur occupies an important place in this era. He said that Swargadeo Rudra Singha established the capital at Rangpur, and since then, the architecture of Assam has taken on a new form. He also said that the Dol Pukhuri dug under the stewardship of Swargadeo Rudra Singha added a new dimension to the glory of Rangpur. By constructing Rang Ghar, Swargadeo Rudra Singha added a new chapter not only to architecture but also to the art, culture, and sports of Assam. Therefore, giving a new look to this architectural beauty was the need of the hour, as the government took the suggestions from public representatives and senior citizens in beautifying this glorious architecture. The Chief Minister said that the project being implemented, involving a financial outlay of Rs. 140 crore, will be completed and dedicated to the people before 2026.

The Chief Minister, while reiterating his government's commitment to the development of Sivasagar, said that a series of steps have been undertaken for the socio-cultural and academic development of the district. He said that Sivasagar College has been upgraded to a university, and very soon the institution will start functioning as a full-fledged university. He also announced that Sivasagar Medical College will be set up, and from the next month on, work in this aspect will start at full throttle. Moreover, for the development of roads in the district, a project worth Rs. 187 crore has been earmarked. Moreover, the Sivasagar Jail will be shifted to a different place, and the whole area will be transformed into a beautiful garden and a historic place. He also said that his government has already taken the decision to transform Circuit House into a tourist attraction.

Once the Maidam of Charaideo gets the status of UNESCO's World Heritage Site, the undivided Sivasagar district will get a new fillip in its look and importance.

Giving a snapshot of all the development activities across the state, Chief Minister Sarma said that steps are underway to establish medical colleges and universities in each of the districts of the state. He also said that a 32-kilometre elevated corridor will be built over Kaziranga National Park. In the last three years, the state witnessed the dedication and foundation stone laying of several projects. After each Cabinet project worth Rs. 300 to 400 crore is announced, He also said that after the Lok Sabha election, the cabinet will be held in Sivasagar.

Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, MLAs Prasanta Phukan, Pradip Hazarika, Susanta Borgohain, Dharmeswar Konwar, Taranga Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi, Bhuban Gam, CEM Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.