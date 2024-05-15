Guwahati: Indonesian National Arrested As Customs Seize Cocaine-Filled Pallets At LGBI Airport

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the customs department carried out a drug-related operation at the LGBI Airport in Borjhar, leading to the apprehension of an Indonesian national acting as a drug mule on Tuesday evening.
The suspected drug smuggler has been identified as 33-year-old Reinhard Sirait, an Indonesian national hailing from the capital city of Jakarta.
The attempts to smuggle the consignment was foiled after he was nabbed by the custom officials as part of a raid.
In a shocking revelation, it has been reported that Sirait had concealed pallets filled with cocaine inside his stomach, a method often used by drug traffickers.
Following the interception, Sirait was immediately taken into custody and transferred to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention under the directive of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metro District.
A surgery, under the supervision of Dr. Kabir Rajkhowa, was performed in order to remove the contraband containing cocaine-filled pallets from Sirait's body.
It led to the extraction of a total of 36 pallets with each weighing approximately 10 grams.
As per authorities, the confiscated cocaine is estimated to be worth several crores of rupees and this massive seizure shows the severity of the attempted drug trafficking.
A thorough investigation to uncover further details into this case is underway with authorities working to unravel the full extent of the operation and arrest any accomplices involved.
The success of this operation serves as a testament to the relentless efforts made by the law enforcement agencies in curbing the illegal drug trade by maintaining strict vigilance and safeguarding communities from the detrimental effects of narcotics.
