Guwahati: Indonesian National Arrested As Customs Seize Cocaine-Filled Pallets At LGBI Airport

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the customs department carried out a drug-related operation at the LGBI Airport in Borjhar, leading to the apprehension of an Indonesian national acting as a drug mule on Tuesday evening.

The suspected drug smuggler has been identified as 33-year-old Reinhard Sirait, an Indonesian national hailing from the capital city of Jakarta.

The attempts to smuggle the consignment was foiled after he was nabbed by the custom officials as part of a raid.

In a shocking revelation, it has been reported that Sirait had concealed pallets filled with cocaine inside his stomach, a method often used by drug traffickers.