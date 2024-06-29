Assam CM Sarma Exposes Mark Manipulation Nexus at Gauhati University; Police Launch Investigation

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bisswa Sarma has mentioned that the people working with the computerised mark sheet system of Gauhati University are involved in the manipulation of marks. He made this remark after discrepancies in the mark sheets came to light among students of institutions affiliated with the university.

It came to light with the detection of forged marks for one Azizul Haque, a sixth-semester undergraduate student at Ganeshlal Chaudhary College (GLC College) in Barpeta Road. These manipulations are done based on monetary transactions from the students.

Speaking about the development, a member of the students' union at Gauhati University said that there is a nexus for manipulating the marks of candidates. He said that each affiliated college in each district has people belonging to this nexus, and they approach the students when they need to make changes to their marks. They then make the necessary changes in exchange for monetary value.

Meanwhile, Assam Police has initiated an investigation into the development, with the CM disclosing that multiple similar incidents have been detected. The CM also mentioned the need for transparency and accountability in the system, adding that necessary steps will be taken to root out corruption.

