Assam: Gauhati University's oldest memorial for martyrs damaged due to Cyclone Remal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Gauhati University's oldest martyr memorial has been damaged because of the Cyclone Remal. The university students, including the members of AASU, expressed grief regarding the incident, reminding them that this was the location where generations of students offered their homages at the beginning of any event in the institution. They met with the university authorities regarding the incident, who assured them that the memorial would be reconstructed as it was before within a month and that it would remain wrapped in black cloth till the repairs were completed.

This memorial was set up after the signing of the Assam Accord in memory of the martyrs who lost their lives during the agitation. It was damaged by a massive tree that was uprooted by Cyclone Remal. AASU president Utpal Sharma also spoke about the significance of the memorial, calling it a very important part of the university, and mentioned that the student union has submitted a memorandum to the Gauhati University authorities regarding its immediate reconstruction.

