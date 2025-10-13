Assam: CM Sarma launches Foreign Language Training initiative CM-FLIGHT

GUWAHATI: In a landmark initiative aimed at transforming the state's youth into globally competitive professionals, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Chief Minister’s Foreign Languages Initiative for Global Human Talent (CM-FLIGHT) at a function held at the North East Skill Centre here on Sunday.

It may be noted that under the scheme, 180 candidates, will undergo the Japanese language training (JFT Basic/ JLPT N4) in the first batch through three international partners namely ASEAN-ONE Co. Ltd, Jaceex Ventures LLP, and Meiko Career Partners Co. Ltd. The initiative envisaged to equip Assam’s youth with foreign language and workplace readiness skills to enhance their employability in global sectors like construction, nursing care and food services etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that CM-FLIGT is far more than a language training program. It is a mission to instill self-belief, ambition, and global readiness among the youth of Assam. “With CM-FLIGHT, we are preparing our young generation not just to find jobs abroad but to excel as global professionals who will eventually return with enhanced skills and contribute to the growth of Assam”, he said.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma moreover, observed that in an increasingly interconnected world, linguistic and cross-cultural competencies are critical to securing opportunities in the global workforce. He said that the first phase of CM-FLIGHT will focus on Japan as a primary destination, recognizing the country’s demand for foreign skilled workers under its Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa program. Sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and food processing have been identified as priority industries in need of skilled manpower.

Throwing more light on CM-FLIGHT, Dr. Sarma said that the government would closely monitor the migration process, prioritizing candidates’ safety, dignity, and fair employment practices. He said that to make the program inclusive and more accessible, particularly for youth from economically weaker sections, his government has committed significant financial assistance. He said that Rs. 1,00,000 per candidate will be provided to training and implementation partners to cover the cost of instruction, orientation, and documentation. Moreover, an additional Rs. 50,000 per candidate will be offered as post-placement assistance to support relocation costs, visa processing, and initial settlement abroad. This financial commitment ensures that deserving and meritorious candidates are not held back due to economic limitations and can fully benefit from the opportunities CM-FLIGHT provides, the Chief Minister added.

Dr. Sarma on the occasion also called upon the youth to view CM-FLIGHT not just as employment opportunities abroad, but a platform to represent Assam’s talent, culture, and values on a global platform. He recalled his meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Fukushiro Nukaga during his visit to Japan for Advantage Assam 2.0, where they held detailed discussions on potential collaboration and the possibility of facilitating overseas employment for skilled youth from Assam. Following the meeting, Fukushiro Nukaga led a high-level business delegation to Assam, which included Toshiaki Nishikawa, Chairman of ASEAN One Company Ltd., Japan, who expressed keen interest in equipping Assamese youth with Japanese language skills and supporting their placement in Japan.

As a result of the partnership and mutual understanding, the Chief Minister informed that Nishikawa graciously agreed to reduce the candidate training fees from INR 3.6 lakh to INR 1.8 lakh. Further, he clarified that, after government support under the CM-FLIGHT initiative, the effective fee for candidates would be approximately Rs. 30,000, making this opportunity way more affordable and accessible for the youth of Assam, stated a press release.

