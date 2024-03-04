Assam CM Set To Inaugurate Elevated South Bank Corridor Of North Guwahati Bridge Today

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate the much-awaited elevated South Bank corridor of North Guwahati bridge to the public on March 4.
Built at a cost of Rs 326 crore, this bridge will be beneficial for the commuters as it will enhance connectivity between Bhootnath to Machkhowa and vice versa by diverting traffic over the river.
The Assam CM took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news.
"Decongesting Guwahati Tomorrow, the Elevated South Bank Corridor of the Guwahati North Guwahati bridge will be dedicated to the public. This 326cr arm will ease connectivity between Bhootnath to Machkhowa and vice versa by diverting traffic over the river," Sarma's post read.
The vital corridor of Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge Elevated South Bank Corridor will be dedicated to the public on March 4, 2024.
The Assam CM had earlier informed that a portion of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, which will connect Sonaram Field to Machkhowa while bypassing Bhootnath point, is making significant progress, stating that the ambitious project over the Brahmaputra river is nearing 80 per cent completion.
The objective of this transformative six-lane bridge-cum-road project is to bring down traffic congestion in the city.
Sarma has assured that the project, which spans across the Brahmaputra to connect Guwahati and North Guwahati, is running on schedule and is slated to be completed by Diwali 2024.
Meanwhile, the expected budget for the 8.4 km long bridge was Rs 2600 crore and the bridge's main span will be 1.24 kilometres long and the road from Guwahati to Gauripur will be six lanes after you cross the bridge.
The Assam government had hired an IIT to do a quality audit of the bridge that was still being built to ensure that it adhered to all safety regulations.
This action had been taken in consideration of the fact that the organisation responsible for building the six-lane Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge was also in charge of building the Bihar bridge that collapsed on June 4 last year.