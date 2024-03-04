Assam CM Set To Inaugurate Elevated South Bank Corridor Of North Guwahati Bridge Today

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate the much-awaited elevated South Bank corridor of North Guwahati bridge to the public on March 4.

Built at a cost of Rs 326 crore, this bridge will be beneficial for the commuters as it will enhance connectivity between Bhootnath to Machkhowa and vice versa by diverting traffic over the river.

The Assam CM took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news.