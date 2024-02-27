Will not allow child marriages until the day I am alive: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Amidst an unruly situation created by the opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly today over the repeal of the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that no child marriages would be allowed to take place in the state till he is alive.

After the Question Hour in the House, AIUDF MLA Karimuddin Bhuyan raised an adjournment motion regarding the repeal of this British-era Act. The Speaker, however, refused to accept the motion, saying no bill on the Act has been introduced in the House as yet. The Congress demanded that the Act be amended instead of repealed. The AIUDF was also adamant in asking for an amendment to the Act. This created a furor in the house, and the AIUDF and Congress staged a walkout at one point.

The Chief Minister said, “We have only repealed the Act and have not introduced any bill regarding it. We have repealed this Act as there is an absurd provision in it, like registering the marriage of five to six-year-old children. Such a draconian Act cannot be accepted by anyone. One thing is clear: I will never allow child marriages to take place until the day I am alive. I will not allow anybody to do business in the name of child marriages in the state. We had arrested scores of people in connection with child marriages, and many of them obtained bail because of the provisions in the British-era Act.”

CM Sarma launched a scathing attack on the opposition AIUDF MLAs. He warned, “I am challenging you (AIUDF MLA) that I will shut your shop. The Assam Muslim Marriage Act had provisions for the marriage of children aged five to six years. That is why we scrapped the Act. I will not let anybody run a business involving Muslim children.”

The Chief Minister also said that the state government has prepared an action plan to eliminate child marriage by 2026.

The State Cabinet on Friday approved the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024, for repealing the British-era Marriage and Divorce Act specific to Muslims.

After the repeal of the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act 1935, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that the Muslim women of the state will get relief from “torture and exploitation,” adding that the act will also help to end child marriage.

Also Read: Assam: Police Detain Six For Involvement In Child Marriage-Related Case