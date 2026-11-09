Assam: CM sets BJP target of winning all 126 Assembly seats by 2031

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: "If you experience any problem in the Samaguri constituency, approach our MP, Devashish Sarma. If you contact the MP, I will ensure that your work is completed. We will develop Samaguri just like the other constituencies of Assam. Rakibul Hossain's vehicle has no fuel; therefore, there is no point approaching him. Whatever work you need to get done or whichever government scheme you wish to avail yourself of, approach Devashish Sarma, and everything will be taken care of."

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma made these remarks while addressing BJP's victory celebration at the playground of Rupahi Higher Secondary School at around noon on Saturday.

The BJP organised the victory celebration to express its gratitude to the people for ensuring the emphatic victory of party candidate Devashish Sarma in the recent by-election for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

The Chief Minister arrived at the playground of Rupahi Regional Eidgah by helicopter to attend the programme. Before joining the celebration, he participated in a roadshow covering approximately one kilometre and greeted the people along the route.

The roadshow began from College Road, passed through Rupahi Chariali and proceeded towards Bhakatgaon, drawing a massive gathering of several thousand people. Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika, newly elected MP Devashish Sarma, MLAs Rupak Sarma, Jitu Goswami and Sashikanta Das, along with several other party leaders, accompanied the Chief Minister.

Addressing the public meeting, the Chief Minister assured the people that the government would give special attention to the development of the Samaguri constituency. The Chief Minister also warned of unscrupulous elements allegedly collecting thousands of rupees from beneficiaries in the name of government schemes. He urged the people not to pay even a single rupee as a bribe to anyone for receiving benefits under government welfare schemes.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister declared that the BJP's target for 2031 was to win all 126 Assembly seats in Assam. He said he would continue visiting the constituency from time to time to work towards achieving this target. He further stated that MP Devashish Sarma and MLA Jitu Goswami would continue working for the development of Samaguri. Meanwhile, the victory celebration at the Rupahi Higher Secondary School playground witnessed some heartwarming exchanges of affection between the Chief Minister and a group of young men from Rupahi.

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