Guwahati Municipal Corporation plans to turn discarded banana stems into elephant fodder

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is planning to collect unsold banana stems from markets across the city and explore their use as fodder for elephants at the Assam State Zoo and Garbhanga Forest, as part of efforts to tackle waste accumulation at busy vending locations.

Banana stem sellers operating in areas such as Ganeshguri, Paltan Bazar and Fancy Bazar often leave behind unsold stocks at their vending locations. The discarded stems add to the waste accumulating in public spaces, creating additional challenges for civic sanitation.

To address the issue, the GMC has proposed a collection mechanism under which usable banana stems left behind by vendors will be gathered and transported to suitable locations for feeding elephants.

"The banana stems brought by vendors from different places, particularly those selling in Ganeshguri, Paltan Bazar and Fancy Bazar, are often left behind if they remain unsold. We will collect the usable stems and transport them to the State Zoo or Garbhanga Forest for use as elephant fodder," the GMC stated.

The civic body also plans to extend the initiative to households by encouraging residents to hand over discarded banana stems instead of dumping them in drains and other public places, where they can contribute to blockages and sanitation problems.

The proposed initiative aims to find a productive use for biodegradable waste while addressing a recurring civic issue in several parts of Guwahati.

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