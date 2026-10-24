Assam CM Urges Forest Officials to Tackle Encroachment Early, Launches AI-Based Monitoring System

Directs using AI, satellite imagery; launches online portal for transfer of forest employees

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has called upon officials to tackle encroachment of forest lands at the initial stage itself, so that the government is not forced to carry out large-scale eviction drives later.

He also called for curbing Illegal activities relating to sand mining and stone quarrying in forest areas.

Stressing the importance of continuously monitoring forest areas through satellite imagery to prevent encroachment, the Chief Minister said pointed out that if encroachment can be detected at its initial stage, large-scale eviction drives involving bulldozers can be avoided. Stating that operating bulldozers was not something any Chief Minister would take pleasure in, he reiterated that protecting forest areas is the responsibility of the government, as nothing would survive if forests disappear.

Directing divisional forest officers (DFOs) to remain proactive, he noted that forest officials often filed complaints at police stations only after encroachment had spread across large areas of forest land.

Instead, he asked forest department to take preventive measures in reserved forests by developing an alert system using artificial intelligence or analysing satellite imagery to detect and stop encroachment in the beginning.

Claiming that the state government has been successful in reducing encroachment in forest areas, the Chief Minister said eviction drives are continuing, disclosing that more than 600 hectares of forest land had been freed from encroachment recently.

Advocating the creation of a database of forest lands that remain encroached upon, the Chief Minister stressed that afforestation should begin immediately on land cleared of encroachment so that Assams green cover can be expanded.

Although rhino poaching has been eliminated in the state, he urged the forest department to give equal importance to protecting other wildlife species. The Chief Minister also advised the department to focus on increasing revenue collection. He said the state government has been making efforts to enhance the department's revenue by amending various laws and regulations.

However, he lamented that royalty and revenue collection in the forest department has remained stagnant at approximately Rs 700 crore over the past three years.

Directing the forest department to plug loopholes that resulted in revenue losses, he observed that the demand for stone and sand has led to illegal trade, from which the forest department received no revenue.

To curb such illegal activities and increase revenue, he said the department needed to legalise stone quarries and sand mining sites, which are running illegally.

Citing an example, he mentioned that approximately Rs one lakh crore would be spent on the construction of national highways in Assam. If the stone required for road construction cannot be supplied by legally authorised quarries, some people would procure it through illegal quarries. However, if the stones are supplied from quarries licensed by the forest fepartment, the government would earn revenue and many unemployed young men and women would also gain employment. Hence, he advised the department to prioritise the creation of legal sources for stone, sand and other construction materials. Meanwhile, initiating a digital leap towards transparent and efficient forest governance, the Chief Minister launched Employee Transfer Randomization System (ETRS), an online portal for the transfer of the employees of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the city on Friday.