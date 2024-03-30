Assam CM's intervention sought to address issues afflicting teachers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilito Sikshak Mancha (SASSM), an umbrella body of 12 teachers' organisations, sought the immediate intervention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma into a slew of issues afflicting the teachers of the state.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Mancha's president, Ranjeet Barthaur, said, "Since teachers' attendance on the Shiksha Setu is mandatory, the Chief Minister should intervene to find a device to ensure the attendance of teachers who have to go beyond the 'geo-fencing' of their respective schools as and when the government engages them on duties other than teaching. The teachers want the immediate removal of this problem concerning the Siksha Setu."

Barthakur requested the Chief Minister keep the teachers outside the purview of mid-day meals, barring the maintenance of discipline among the students while taking meals.

On some coercive notifications and orders sent to the principals and headmasters of schools from the officers of the department, Barthakur said, "Sometimes orders and notifications from CRCC, Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEO), BDOs (Block Development Officers), COs (Circle Officers), Deputy Commissioners), District Commissioners, DEOs (District Education Officers), school sub-inspectors, IS (Inspector of Schools), SSA Mission Director, SSA Secretary, SSA District Mission Officers, and others come in very short notice. They also want an immediate response, which is often not possible. In the event of failure to send immediate replies, such officers threaten teachers with a pay cut. We want the Chief Minister's intervention to stop such coercive tactics."

Barthakur further said, "The department often releases funds at the end of the financial year and asks the school authorities to spend the amount immediately and submit utilisation certificates. It is not possible for the school authorities to spend the amount within a short time. Even when they can spend the amount, they have to compromise on the quality of the work. Sometimes, the school authorities have no choice but to fall for falsehood, as submission of the UCs on time is a must. Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister should intervene and ensure early release of funds, allowing school authorities enough time to spend the amount and submit UCs on time."

On the school uniforms of students, Barthakur said, "We want the teachers to be relieved of responsibility and accountability for the quality of the students' uniforms."

On annual financial grants, Barthakur said, "Schools provincialized in 2021 have not been getting any financial grants, leading to the untold suffering of the managements of such schools. We seek the intervention of the chief minister in paying the annual grants to such schools. Moreover, such schools have not received tablets that are a must for the registration of attendance under the Shiksha Setu."

Also Read: Samagra Shiksha, Assam: Upload election duty orders or be marked absent, teachers warned (sentinelassam.com)