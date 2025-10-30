Garima Saikia Garg Visits Sonapur Site to Finalise Plans for Zubeen Kshetra Memorial Project

Guwahati: In the early hours of Thursday, October 24, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late music icon Zubeen Garg, visited the proposed Zubeen Kshetra site in Sonapur along with Zubeen’s sister Palme Borthakur, actor Pranjal Saikia and a team of architects to assess the feasibility of the memorial design. The visit followed a detailed presentation made at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra a day earlier.

Veteran actor Pranjal Saikia strongly condemned the illegal hill cutting near the site, calling it a “crime” and urging authorities to preserve the land for memorial. Local residents have pledged 30-40 bighas of land in addition to the 10 bighas already allotted, expressing full support for the project.

Garima shared her vision of Zubeen Kshetra as natural digital cultural space where visitors can feel Zubeen’s essence, free from commercial activities. She thanked locals for their cooperation and announced upcoming initiatives including a sapling drive and health camp on Zubeen’s birth anniversary, symbolising his lasting legacy of art, love and humanity.