STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam College Teachers' Association (ACTA) will launch the second phase of its agitation on November 23 through a statewide pen-down strike, total non-cooperation and peaceful demonstrations at provincialised colleges, protesting the government's alleged failure to address its long-pending demands.

In a statement, ACTA president Dr Bipul Chakrabarty and general secretary Dr Parag Jyoti Mahanta said teachers across all provincialised colleges in Assam would take part in the agitation. Campus-level dharnas will be held from 10 am to noon, while a central protest will take place at Chachal in Guwahati.

The association said its demands related to the implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, service conditions, career progression and financial benefits. It alleged that administrative delays, policy gaps and deviations from national norms had affected teachers' career advancement and morale.

ACTA has sought the reopening of the OM 2013 portal to resolve pending service-related issues in accordance with UGC regulations, a shift from the National Pension System (NPS) to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and the counting of past service for seniority and promotion.

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