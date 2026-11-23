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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday called for strengthening the cooperative movement to transform the state's rural economy, saying village development was essential for the overall progress of Arunachal Pradesh and the country.

Addressing a cooperative conference attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Khandu said cooperatives had a key role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047 and similar development goals for the state.

He said Arunachal Pradesh had around 1,500 registered cooperative societies, of which nearly 1,100 were functioning effectively. He added that the sector had received renewed attention following the creation of a separate Union Ministry of Cooperation and increased support from the Centre.

Khandu said projects worth around Rs 5,610 crore had been launched at the function, including the Rs 1,500-crore Mission Shikshit Arunachal Phase II and state power and rural road development programmes. He thanked the Centre for its support.

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