Guwahati Jain Samaj honours Padamchand Patni and family with 'Samaj Gaurav' title

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sri Digambar Jain Samaj (Guwahati) honoured senior community member Padamchand Patni and his family with the 'Samaj Gaurav' title for their contributions to the community during the 2,553rd Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir on Monday.

At a ceremony held at Lord Mahavir Dharma Sthal on MS Road in Fancy Bazar, the society's office-bearers felicitated the family with a shawl, coconut, garlands and a citation.

Society president Mahavir Jain said the Patni family had contributed to religious activities, temples, education, the service of Jain monks and nuns, and assistance to needy families.

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