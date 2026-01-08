69th Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) Annual Conference concludes at Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The 69th Annual Conference of the Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA), which commenced on January 3 at Udalguri College, concluded on Tuesday. The event was hosted by the Darrang–Udalguri Zone of ACTA wherein the concluding day of the conference was attended by Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Minister Pegu lauded the constructive initiatives undertaken by ACTA for the advancement of the education sector in the state and paid rich tributes to the scholars associated with the founding of the association. Dr Pegu emphasized that the present era offered a significant opportunity to strengthen technology-based and 21st-century skills among students. He stated that colleges can play a decisive role in shaping a robust economic future for the state by effectively connecting the vast potential of Assam’s youth with the workforce, in line with the knowledge, competencies, and skill orientation envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Also Read: 53rd foundation day of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) observed in Udalguri