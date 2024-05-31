Assam: Commerce Day celebrated at Cotton University in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: The Department of Commerce, Cotton University, in association with the Indian Accounting Association, Guwahati Branch, celebrated Commerce Day today at the Cotton University premises to commemorate the death anniversary of Saud Bholanath Borooah.

The event started with a welcome address by Dr. Saurabhi Borthakur, Head, Department of Commerce, Cotton University. It was followed by rich floral tributes to the doyen by the dignitaries present at the event. Prof. Sujit Sikidar, President of the Indian Accounting Association, Guwahati Branch, enlightened the audience with a brief story on the life of the great luminary. Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, delivered the inaugural address and announced the launch of the postgraduate degree in Commerce from the academic session 2024–25.

Prof. Prashanta Sharma, Head, Department of Commerce, Gauhati University, delivered the keynote address on the theme of the event, “Unleashing the Potential of Commerce in the Emerging Global Landscape,” a press release said.

