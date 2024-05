Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Cotton University announced the rescheduling of the UG Semester VI Examination scheduled for May 28, 2024, to June 5, 2024. This decision was taken in view of Cyclone Remal and approved by the Vice Chancellor of the university to ensure the safety and convenience of the students appearing for the exam.

Also Read: Exhibition on ‘Archaeology: A journey through our shared past’ organized at Cotton University (sentinelassam.com)