Assam Congress Overhauls District Leadership to Boost Election Strategy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has announced a key organisational reshuffle ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, appointing new district in-charge presidents and assigning additional responsibilities to senior leaders.

As per an official order, Ramanna Baruah, general secretary of APCC, has been given additional charge of the party’s organisational affairs with immediate effect.

In another order, the party has appointed several district-level Vice Presidents as District Congress Committee (DCC) In-charge Presidents for the election period. These appointments take immediate effect and aim to streamline coordination and campaign management across key districts.

The newly appointed DCC in-charge presidents are Dharmeswar Bora from Tinsukia, Nripen Konwar from Charaideo, Lakhi Handique from Sivasagar, Utpal Baishya from Kamrup Rural, Biren Goswami from Darrang, Kongkon Saikia from Sonitpur, Niranjan Rai from Bongaigaon, Surendra Sinha from Karbi Anglong East, Honsing Enghee from Karbi Anglong West, Dibyojyoti Haloi from Nalbari, and Bablu Chakraborty from Chirang.

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