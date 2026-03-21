Guwahati: Security Coordination Meeting held for Peaceful Elections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Officials convened a high-level security coordination meeting with central forces and allied agencies to ensure a zero-incident, free-and-fair election. The meeting was attended by DGP, Assam Police, Ajay Tewari; Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Vitul Kumar; Special Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Anurag Goel; Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Hiren Nath; along with senior officials from various security agencies. Discussions focused on ensuring seamless coordination among forces, strengthening ground-level preparedness, and enabling swift response mechanisms to address any exigencies during the election process. Officials emphasised close monitoring and proactive measures to maintain law and order and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

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