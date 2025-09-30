Assam: Congress to hold statewide candlelight marches from Oct 3

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday strongly criticized the Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government over the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into the untimely death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

While addressing the media in Guwahati, Gogoi alleged that the role of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in the case was ‘highly suspicious.’ He questioned why Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma and event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta had not yet been thoroughly interrogated, despite being “key people with detailed information about the final hours” before the singer’s death.

“The investigation is moving in a different direction. The government seems more interested in providing VIP treatment to these two than in finding the truth,” Gogoi said, adding that the Assam Police’s delay in securing their statements raised doubts about political influence.

Gogoi further accused Siddharth Sharma of having “long-standing ties with BJP members in Jorhat” and claimed Shyamkanu Mahanta enjoyed close relations with BJP leaders. “Perhaps for these reasons, the government is waiting until October 6 for them to appear before investigators. This shows incompetence on the part of the Chief Minister,” he added.

The APCC chief also expressed solidarity with Zubeen Garg’s fans, who he said had shown “patience and respect in their grief,” but was met with “lathi charge and intimidation instead of compassion.”

Announcing Congress’s next course of action, Gogoi declared, “Starting October 3, we will hold candlelight marches across Assam to demand justice for Zubeen Garg. We will not allow his death to remain a mystery. As long as Himanta Biswa Sarma remains the Chief Minister, the people of Assam will never know the exact cause of Zubeen Garg’s death.”

The Congress leader also raised questions about the delay in making the Guwahati post-mortem report public, further alleging that the government was attempting to obscure facts surrounding the case.

