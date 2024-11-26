Assam: Congress Workers to Learn from Behali and Dholai: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Jorhat MP and deputy leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday, explained the importance of the results of Behali and Dholai. Gogoi said in his social media handle that in both seats the Congress party has improved its performance since the 2021 assembly elections. In Behali the vote share of Indian National Congress (INC) in 2024 has doubled from 20% in 2021 when INC and CPI (ML) had a joint candidate. Similarly, in Dholai the Congress lost narrowly by approximately 9000 votes.

The MP urged the Congress workers across Assam to learn from Behali and Dholai. He said that it is necessary to go to every village and meet the people directly to listen to their grievances.

People of Assam want change, and the job of the Congress party is to listen to the people. This is the lesson that the late Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam, taught the Congress workers.

In the end, Gaurav Gogoi also reminded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to keep his promise to the people of Behali. During the campaign, Himanta Biswa had said that he would build the roads in Behali. The MP said that he hoped that the roads would be built soon. Also during the campaign, senior BJP ministers and MPs had promised women that within 2-3 weeks they would receive Rs. 10,000 in their accounts. MP Gaurav Gogoi said that this promise should be immediately fulfilled and women from all over the state should benefit from this.

He agreed that there is a need for introspection in Sidli and Bongaigaon. In Samaguri the role of police and district administration has been targeted by PCC president Bhupen Bora. MP Gaurav Gogoi said that he has accepted the results and will only work harder in the future.

