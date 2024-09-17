Assam: Consumer awareness programme on Lok Adalat organized in Guwahati city

Guwahati: Assam State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission & District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kamrup jointly organized National Lok Adalat & Consumer Awareness Programme on Lok Adalat recently in the office premises of State Commission in Housefed Complex.

The president, Assam State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Justice, (Retd.) Prasanta Kumar Deka, Ajoy Hazarika, Advocate, Gauhati High Court & Secretary, Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum, Assam, Mridusmita Bora, ACS, Administrative Officer-cum-Registrar along with Officers/Official of Various Banks & Insurance Company; students of various college/university; officers/officials from various offices of Housefed premises was present in the programme.

Speakers of the programme placed their valuable speeches on the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and the rights of the consumer under the Act and the Disputes Redressal Commission under the said Act.

Immediately after the awareness programme, Lok Adalat was held in the office premises of the State Commission. Few cases have been settled in the said Lok Adalat. In the said Lok Adalat Rajesh Kumar Bhatra, Advocate, Gauhati High Court ; Pori Barman, Advocate, Gauhati High Court; Dr. Shahnaz Rahman, Advocate, Gauhati High Court and Dr. Nikita Barooah, Advocate, Gauhati High Court were the conciliators, along with Soneka Bora, Sushil Kumar Sarma, Tutumoni Deva Goswami, and Tapas Kumar Ghosh as members.

Besides the settlement of cases in the said Lok Adalat, the State Commission has been delivering various judgements on merit in favour of the consumers for deficiency of services on the part of insurance companies, banks, financial institutions, deficiency of service, and negligence on the part of hospitals/doctors, etc., stated a press release.

