Dhing custodial death case: Gauhati High Court comes down on police, issues notice

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant development in the Dhing custodial death case, the Gauhati High Court has come down heavily on the police personnel concerned and asked for a report on the next day. What is even more interesting is that the family of the late Taffazul Islam claims that he is not actually the accused person, and it is a case of mistaken identity.

A hearing was conducted before a bench, which ruled that ‘custodial death’ is involved in the case. The petitioner family is seeking an inquiry against the police officials concerned.

It should be mentioned that Taffazul was picked up by the police and was later said to have died after falling into a pond while escaping from the police, the police sources said. He was picked up on August 23 and allegedly tortured the whole day. Later, the family was told that he was found to have drowned in a pond.

The parents of late Taffazul Islam are demanding a probe against the police officials involved in the death of their son.

On August 22, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons who came on a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition classes on her bicycle at Dhing. Taffazul Islam was one of the suspects, and he was dead, and the other two absconders, Faridul Islam Khan and Golap Uddin Hussain, surrendered in front of police on Friday.

The HC was approached by the family of the late Taffazul Islam, who saw horrific signs of torture on his body. It was also established that the cause of death is not apparent as yet as the postmortem report has not been provided to the family, the petitioners in this case.

The family is also demanding compensation as they claim the police killed Taffazul in custody and made it look like he died accidentally after falling into the pond.

The whole matter will come into the light on the day of the next hearing on November 4.

