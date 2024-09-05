Assam: Consumers’ Body to Stage Bijuli Bhawan March on September 11 in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Electricity Consumers' Association (AAECA) will stage a Bijuli Bhawan march on September 11, 2024, seeking cancellation of smart meters. The association terms the installation of smart meters in the state as a move to privatize the power sector.

AAECA convener Ajoy Acharjee said, "The entire state is up in arms against smart meters. Power consumers in the state have been opposing smart meters spontaneously. Right from the beginning of the installation of smart meters, we have been opposing it through a series of agitations. At a time when the digital meters have been 100 percent operational in the state, APDCL installed smart meters with a view to pleasing the corporate sector. Through this meter, APDCL charges tariffs from power consumers before the consumption of power. However, APDCL has utterly failed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the satisfaction of the consumers. Smart meter installation is an anti-people move that violates the fundamental rights of consumers."

Acharjee said that power consumers in other states of the country have also been opposing the installation of smart meters. Barring Assam, no other states in the country have speeded up the installation of smart meters. He said, "The Gujarat government that has the approval of installing 1,65,10,850 smart meters in the state had to stall the process after the installation of 88,000 smart meters. Uttar Pradesh has the approval to install 3,09,78,280 smart meters. However, the state installed 11,86,953 smart meters. Similarly, Maharashtra installed 2,62,705 smart meters against the approval to install 2,35,64,747 smart meters. Likewise, Rajasthan installed 6,14,307 smart meters compared to the approval of 1,49,00,527. Madhya Pradesh installed 11,14,825 smart meters against the approval of installing 1,34,44,401 smart meters. However, Assam has the approval to install around 69 lakh smart meters, and the APDCL has already installed over 25 lakh smart meters."

Acharjee said that the Assam government continues to ignore the protest by the consumers against the installation of smart meters. He said that APDCL is not carrying out reforms in power supply. "It is continuing the age-old practice. Despite mention in the relevant Act, APDCL has not yet set up consumers' redressal cells in any of its 158 power sub-divisions," he said.

