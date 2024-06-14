Concern over frequent incidents of deaths due to electrocution: All Assam Electricity Consumers’ Association (AAECA)

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Assam state committee of the All Assam Electricity Consumers’ Association (AAECA) has expressed serious concern with resentment regarding the several incident of deaths due to electrocution and damage of houses caused by broken electrical wires and poles at various places across the State during the past few days.

Regarding the issues, the conveners of the organization, Ajay Acharya and Hillol Bhattacharya, in a statement, said that the death of people due to electrocution is vary tragic. “Such incidents are happening only because of the failure and irresponsibility on the part of the APDCL authority. APDCL is active in collecting excessive electricity tariffs from the consumers and installation of prepaid smart meters to collect advance bills, but indifferent to providing security to the public. As a result, common people are often the victims of accidents and have to lose their life. We are very much surprised that the Chief Minister and his government are completely silent on the issue and with regard to providing security to the public.”

The organization strongly demanded the Government of Assam to immediately change the old electricity wires, poles, transformers, etc. to save public from tragic accident of electrocution. The organization further demanded the government to provide appropriate compensation to the close relatives of the victims.

