Assam converts water hyacinth into sustainable livelihoods

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam showcased innovative waste-to-wealth initiatives by turning invasive water hyacinth into sustainable livelihood opportunities in Morigaon district and Guwahati. In Borchila village, women supported by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission produced handicrafts from water hyacinth, earning at least Rs 10,000 per month while addressing ecological challenges in the flood-prone area.

Near Deepor Beel in Guwahati, young entrepreneurs launched Kumbhi Kagaz, which produced biodegradable handmade paper from the plant and provided employment to nearly 40 women. The initiatives demonstrated how community participation, women’s empowerment and innovation helped convert an environmental problem into economic and ecological benefits.

