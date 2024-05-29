Assam: Currents triggered by cyclone Remal damages many ghats in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Cyclone Remal triggered rains and wind in the capital city, which in turn created strong currents in the Brahmaputra River, leading to the washing away of multiple river ghats.

The strong currents damaged the embankments at the Madyamkhanda, Rajaduar, and Majgaon ghats of North Guwahati, rendering these ghats unusable until repaired. Meanwhile, two barges loaded with construction materials for the under-construction bridge drifted away from the Machkowa area and were stranded at the Pandu Ghat area. The district administration of Kamrup Metropolitan had earlier suspended ferry services on the river in view of the cyclone. Fishermen were also prohibited from venturing out for fishing.

