Assam: Storm claims 4 lives, besides causing damage to property in state

CM instructs quick assessment of damage for compensation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Cyclone Remal has lashed Assam for 24 hours, leading to the loss of four lives and injuries to 12 others, damage to houses and other property, and severely damaging the infrastructure of the power sector, leading to disruption of power supply since the wee hours.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of the cyclone damage and instructed restorative measures. He directed the Chief Secretary to conduct a quick assessment of damage to houses and property. He said that the government would take measures to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

According to the ASDMA (Assam State Disaster Management Authority), three people, one each from Morigaon, Kamrup, and Kamrup (M), lost their lives due to the cyclone.

A worker engaged in the NHPC project at Gerukamukh also lost his life due to a landslide at the project site.

The Chief Minister expressed his shock and deep sorrow over the loss of lives of a student in Morigaon and Putul Gogoi, a worker at the NHPC project, who died in landslides at the project sites. The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected families and timely treatment for the injured.

The Chief Minister said that the authorities are constantly monitoring the situation. “Cyclone Remal has affected Assam, causing storms in many areas,” he said.

According to APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd.) sources, the cyclone disrupted power supply due to the felling of trees, branches of trees, uprooting of electric posts and lines, and damage to transformers at hundreds of places in the state. APDCL employees have been at work since the wee hours today. It has restored power supply to many places, while some places are yet to get power supply. The supply of power continues to be erratic.

