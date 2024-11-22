Assam: Decision taken to form district-level committees for classes XI and XII

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: At its recent meeting, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) decided to constitute district-level committees to conduct internal examinations of Class XI and Class XII and other issues.

Each of the district-level committees will have the inspector of schools as its chairman, the principal of the lead college as the convener, the secretary of the district of Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association as member-secretary, the secretary of the regional office and the nominated assistant of the lead college, the secretary of the district academic council, and the president of the district unit of the Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association as members. Each of the committees will also include the president and secretary of the district unit of the Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA).

The committees will prepare question papers for unit tests, half-yearly examinations, and revisionary examinations. They will also select and appoint supervising officers for practical and theory examinations of higher secondary final examinations. They will also select or alter higher secondary final examination centres from 2026, besides monitoring the distribution of examination materials received from the ASSEB Division II and monitoring the collection of attendance during the higher secondary final examinations.

Apart from these, the committees will monitor the appointment of examiners, scrutinizers, and head examiners by the zonal officers of evaluation zones and the functions of the zones. They will look into any other matter in the interest of the education of the students of classes XI and XII.

The ASSEB Division II will take the initiative to get this committee notified by the Education Department.

