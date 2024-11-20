Assam: Former UPSC Chairman Dr. DP Agarwal talks to DHSK College students

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: To sit for the competitive examination of the Indian Administrative Service, one needs to learn and understand one new thing every day.

There are many questions to ask about any subject in your mind daily. Dr. D P Agarwal, former Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission of India and a popular educationist in India, said today at DHSK College.

Dr. Agarwal said that it is necessary to study not only daily newspapers and magazines but also to ask questions about one’s own place, state, and regions of the country, and such habits are part of the Indian Administrative Service that helps them pass exams. He said students need to set goals to sit for such competitive examinations from an early age, and students need to be divided into small groups in colleges and universities to discuss such issues.

Organizations like the Students Union Society can create such a competitive examination environment in colleges and universities and create suitable human resources to serve the country. The former Chairman of UPSC was welcomed by the General Secretary of DHSK College Students Union, Chinmoy Kalita, with a phulam gamocha. Dr. Agarwal was associated with the Union Public Service Commission of India for a long time and served as a member of various high-level committees of the Government of India. The students asked various questions to the former Chairman of UPSC, and he answered them appropriately.

