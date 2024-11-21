Assam: ASSEB to Introduce Paid Certificate Courses at HS Level

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has decided to introduce paid certificate courses at the higher secondary level in the next academic year. The two paid certificate courses will be introduced for the elective subjects of Financial Literacy and Artificial Intelligence & Robotics.

According to ASSEB, three new elective subjects of Financial Literacy, Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, and Sign Language will be introduced in Class XI from the academic session 2025-26 and subsequently for Class XII.

Of the three new elective subjects, two will be paid certificate courses of one-year duration each, which will be introduced from the academic session 2025-26 in addition to the regular courses of the elective subjects Financial Literacy and Artificial Intelligence & Robotics. The Institute of Chartered Accountants will collaborate for the paid certificate course of Financial Literacy.

The ASSEB (Division II) shall take the initiative for training of interested teachers for the courses on the three new elective subjects.

ASSEB sources said the course on Artificial Intelligence & Robotics has already been introduced for Class IX and X. Now the decision has been taken to introduce the subject at the HS level.

Moreover, the source said, the three new elective courses will be introduced in institutions that have the necessary capability to conduct the courses.

The decision was taken at a meeting on November 5, which was attended by all Inspectors of schools, all principals of degree colleges having HS courses, and all regional secretaries of the ASSEB (Division II). The schedule for holding different examinations at the HS level during the academic year 2025-26 was also decided at the meeting. A notification regarding the schedule was also issued by the board.

According to the notification, during the academic year of 2025-26, the first Unit Test for HS 1st and 2nd year, with a total mark of 25, will be conducted in August 2025. In November 2025, the terminal/half-yearly exam of 50 marks will be held for the two classes, the Unit Test 2 for the 1st year of 25 marks, and the Revision Test for appearing in the final Exams of 2026 for the 2nd year are scheduled for January 2026. The annual exams for HS 1st year have to be completed by March 31, 2026, while the final exam for HS 2nd year should be held in February/March 2026. The results for HS 1st year have to be released by April 10, 2026, and HS Final Exam by April 25, 2026.

It was also stated that the new classes for HS 1st year have to be started by May 1, 2025.

