Assam declares results for 7,650 Grade III posts, CM hails merit-based recruitment

New benchmark set for honesty and fairness in public appointments: CM

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government announced the results for 7,650 Grade III posts on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing employment drive.

The examinations, conducted under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) across 50 government departments, were successfully completed, and the results for over 600 additional posts were also released on the same day.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Sarma stated, “Once again, we have delivered on our promise of clean, transparent, and merit-based recruitment. With the declaration of ADRE and other results today, Assam stands tall — setting a new benchmark for honesty, fairness, and opportunity in public appointments.”

The Chief Minister further highlighted that nearly two lakh government appointments have been made during his tenure, reflecting the administration’s focus on expanding employment opportunities and strengthening the state workforce.

The announcement has brought relief and excitement among thousands of candidates across Assam, who had been eagerly awaiting their selection under the ADRE process.

