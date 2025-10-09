Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Centre in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A new milestone in Assam’s vehicle fitness testing system was achieved on Wednesday as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated an Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Centre near Lahoal Polytechnic in Dibrugarh.

As part of the Government of Assam’s initiative to digitize and automate the state’s transport services, the Chief Minister formally launched the state-of-the-art automated testing facility in Dibrugarh under the contactless transport service scheme.

The centre, jointly operated by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) and Applus Iteuve India, will facilitate a transparent, corruption-free, and efficient process for vehicle owners to obtain fitness certificates without visiting the District Transport Office or requiring manual intervention.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, the modern facility is equipped with fully automated systems to ensure accuracy and transparency in vehicle fitness assessment.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ministers Prashanta Phukan, Jogen Mohan, and Bimal Borah; MP Pallab Lochan Das; MLAs Binod Hazarika, Punakon Baruah, Taranga Gogoi, and Chakradhar Gogoi; and other dignitaries.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that the lack of proper vehicle fitness is one of the major causes of road accidents in the state. The automated testing centre has been established to address this issue and enhance road safety.

Additionally, a mobile testing unit has been introduced to conduct on-site fitness tests for three-wheelers upon request, making the service more accessible and convenient for vehicle owners.

