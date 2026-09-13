Assam Departments asked to report pending promotional posts by September 15

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Department of Personnel has directed all Administrative Departments to compile and submit details of promotional posts lying vacant and pending to be filled up, following Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s direction to fill all vacant promotional posts within one month.

The directive follows a meeting of the Chief Secretary, Assam, with the senior-most Secretaries of various departments on September 5, 2026, where the issue of pending promotional posts was discussed.

According to the Department of Personnel, data on pending promotional posts is being collected separately for Grade I and II and Grade III and IV posts. The names of the respective Administrative Departments have already been pre-filled.

The senior-most Secretaries of all Administrative Departments have been asked to ensure that the relevant rows are filled with compiled data on vacant promotional posts by September 15, 2026, positively.

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