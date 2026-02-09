Assam Development Initiative (ADI) honours teachers and students with Sarangapani Awards

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Development Initiative (ADI), a registered trust, organized an award ceremony for teachers and students at Sabhaghar, Silpukhuri, on the evening of Saturday. ADI President and Managing Trustee Upasha Boruah Phukan explained the Trust’s objective of promoting development initiatives in Assam, with a focus on child development and value-based education. ADI had implemented its Value-based Education (VbE) and Child Development project across several schools since 2018 and later decided to recognize outstanding teachers and students from participating schools. ADI founder and Chairperson Hiren Sarma presented the Sarangapani Awards to selected teachers and students from Guwahati Refinery High School and Jalukbari High School.

