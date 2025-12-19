Assam Cabinet Approves Key Land and Development Initiatives

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Cabinet today approved the transfer of government land in favour of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd for executing the Rs 2,000-crore Namrup-IV Ammonia-Urea Brownfield Project, set for foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 21. The project will have a capacity to produce 12 lakh MT of ammonia and urea annually.

The Cabinet today approved the amendment to the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holding Act, 2025, to pave the way for allotting land pattas to tea garden labourers in labour lines. This approval will speed up the handing over of the ceiling surplus lands of tea gardens to the government for allotting land pattas to tea workers.

The Cabinet today approved the allotment of government khas and ceiling surplus land for homestead purposes to 308 indigenous families under Mission Basundhara. The Cabinet also approved the handing over of 607 bighas of land to the CRPF for the setting up of a group centre in Kareng Sapori in Dhemaji.

The cabinet approved notifying the Kumari Beel area (270 hectares) and the Dhamar Beel area (337 hectares) in Goalpara as proposed reserved forest.

The Cabinet approved the appointment of Simu Das, a member of the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team that won the Women’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, as a physical instructor under the provision of the integrated sports policy of Assam.

