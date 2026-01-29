Chain snatched from Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor in Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Miscreants snatched a chain of one Rani Kalita, posted as supervisor at Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Sootea, on Wednesday afternoon at LB road. According to information, the victim was on the way to her relatives after accomplishing her official work. At that moment, one of two boys who came on a motorcycle snatched away her chain. She made a hue and cry but the miscreants managed to flee from the site. Later on, a team of Sootea police reached the site but no arrests have been made till the filing of this report.

The frequent incidents of chain snatching from commuters have created alarm among the common people. The conscious people have urged the local administration and police administration to address the issue at the earliest.

